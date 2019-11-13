Toward the tail end of today’s Stadia AMA, Google revealed that Stadia games and other in-game content can be purchased with existing Play Store credit on Android.

Save for Destiny 2: The Collection and other free Stadia Pro content in the coming months, users still need to purchase games on Google’s streaming platform. Stadia’s subscription tier is not trying to be a “Netflix for games,” while full pricing was not revealed today. That said, Pro should net gamers some discounts when purchasing titles.

Publisher experience lead Beri Lee revealed today that “you will be able to use Google Play gift cards and Google Play Credits for purchases you make through the Stadia app on Android.” This appears to require the Android app, thus leaving out the web and iOS client.

Joining Google Pay for your credit/debit card, this is a pleasant addition that lets gamers take advantage of existing Google Play credit that they might have amassed. More importantly, Google Play gift cards are occasionally on sale from various retailers and allow you to ultimately buy games at a lower cost.

Meanwhile, Stadia’s Google Play gift card support on Android means you can take advantage of Play Points in the United States. This rewards program allows you to earn points every time you make an Android app, movie, TV, book, or music purchase. There are several tiers that allow you to earn more for each dollar spent. It’s fully rolled out stateside as of last week, and hopefully expands to all Stadia launch countries over time.

We’ve reached out to Google to confirm Stadia’s support for Play Store gift cards.

