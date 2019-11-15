Google News last year saw a big redesign on the web and mobile apps. The latest update introduces a “Beyond the Headlines” section to surface “more in-depth content that highlights and explores key issues in our society.”

With Beyond the Headlines in Google News, we want to recognize publishers that are investing in diving deeper into the headlines and moving past the who, what and when to explore the why and how. Keeping these stories visible beyond the fast daily news cycle, Beyond the Headlines connects readers with in-depth articles exploring important issues such as healthcare, the environment, education and more.

This “In-depth reporting on key topics” will first appear online on the right-hand bar of news.google.com alongside existing “Fact check” and “Spotlight” sections. It’s meant to ensure that long-form content does not get buried in the “fast daily news cycle.”

Google notes the publication and an estimate of how long it takes to read. According to the company, “the stories are surfaced and organized using our Google News algorithms.”

Google News’ Beyond the headlines section is available now in U.S. English globally, and coming to more languages and mobile next year.

