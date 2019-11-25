Disney+ debuted earlier this month and quickly garnered 10 million subscribers on launch day. The latest way to get the streaming service for free is buying a Chromebook this holiday season.

The Chromebook perks landing page (via Android Police) this evening prominently advertises three months of free Disney+ when you activate a new device:

Incredible stories meet the power of Chromebook. New subscribers get 3 months of Disney+ when they activate a new Chromebook between 11/25/2019 and 1/31/2020.

A Just Black Pixelbook Go with the tablet version of Disney+ for Android is used as cover art. This $20.97 offer is valid until the end of January “or while supplies last” in the United States.

A page for the free Chromebook Disney+ promo lets you “Redeem offer” with full instructions below. You will get a promo code and are advised to download the app from the Play Store where you’ll enter the code.

Activate your new Chromebook and select the offer from the Google Chromebooks Offers Site at www.google.com/chromebook/perks to receive a promo code, Download the Disney+ app from the Google Play Store on your Chromebook, Create a Disney+ account in the app and accept the Disney+ Subscriber Agreement, and Select your desired payment method for the auto-renewing subscription, click “Redeem Code,” and enter your promo code. Promotional offer code is one-time use only and is non-transferable.

Compared to Apple TV+ and Amazon, Google does not have a real streaming service competitor. YouTube Originals is mostly focussed on fostering Creator content on the platform, and has not pursued the prestige television game like its fellow tech companies.

