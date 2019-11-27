Ahead of Stadia’s launch last week, some Founder’s Edition pre-orderers had their months-old reservations canceled. Google is now making it up to those customers with the chance to reorder the now sold-out bundle and “become an early member of the Stadia community.”

This afternoon, the Google Store reached out to customers that had a “problem completing [their] pre-order for a Stadia Founder’s Edition Bundle.” Specifically, those that received a cancellation email.

Even though Founder’s Edition Bundles are no longer available to the public, we want to offer you an opportunity to place your order again and become an early member of the Stadia community.

This involves a “special Founder’s Edition Bundle order page” that’s tied exclusively to the affected Google Store account and requires the same email be reused. The company presumably still has some limited supply of launch day bundles for this Stadia Founder’s Edition reorder or as holdover from cancellations.

Customers interested in getting the Night Blue Stadia Controller, username without affixed numbers, and Buddy Pass to give 3-months of Stadia Pro to a friend have to order by December 16th. This Stadia Founder’s Edition reorder is certainly the right move by Google to make things right for customers that had issues with payment methods or other fraud issues. It’s better than just offering them Premiere Edition without the extra perks.

More about Google Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: