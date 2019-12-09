The Local Guides program is a great way for Google to encourage people to contribute to Google Maps with reviews, photos, and more. As a thank you, some Local Guide contributors are now receiving 20% discount codes for purchases made on the Google Store right in time for the holidays.

Emails are now heading out to those that have made contributions throughout 2019. It’s not clear just what is required to get the discount codes but the email notes “recent contributions” being a determining factor. There are some other Local Guides over on Reddit stating that they too received the email coupon, but without further details.

Having received the email, I can confirm that I am a Level 6 Local Guide but as an irregular contributor, it’s not clear what I’ve done to receive the discount code for the Google Store. However, it’s a nice little bonus for those of us in the UK that don’t necessarily get the best deals over the Black Friday-Cyber Monday weekend.

Your recent contributions on Google Maps have unlocked this exclusive Google Store perk. Use your 20% discount to get products that help you explore and share the world around you—from taking the best photos on a Pixel 3a to asking for opening times with the Nest Mini.

The only downside is that these discount codes can’t be used to knock money off the price of a new Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Google Stadia plan, or Nest Aware subscription. That’s a little disappointing but you can still save money on all other products on the store, including Nest WiFi, Nest Hub Max, and more.

All Local Guides discount codes are set to expire on December 13, so you’ll need to be quick if you were thinking of making a purchase ahead of the holiday rush. If you too received the same email, let us know in the comment section down below. Unfortunately, the coupons look as though they are only being sent out to UK Local Guides right now.

More on the Google Store:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: