We already know that OnePlus is planning on slapping an ever higher 120 Hz refresh rate AMOLED display into the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro.

Now, thanks to an alleged leaked hands-on photo courtesy of True-Tech.net, we’ve got a potential glimpse of the adjustable settings of that new display. On top of that, the leaked photo also gives us a slightly closer look at the in-display punch-hole camera notch.

From these settings we’ve gleaned that OnePlus doesn’t appear to be limiting screen resolution of the 120 Hz refresh rate. Although this is a pre-production unit, that’s a great sign, as it means we are likely to see 120 Hz on the QHD+ OnePlus 8 Pro display with no compromises.

Previous renders also suggest that the OnePlus 8 series will drop the pop-up camera in favor of a punch-hole display notch. This solitary hands-on image is the only other potential confirmation that we’ll see the inclusion on the OnePlus 8 Pro when unveiled at some point in early 2020.

There’s no doubt that the OnePlus 8 Pro will be the star of the show come launch day. However, it’s not clear if we’ll see a 120 Hz display on the standard OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 “Lite.” Given how smooth the 90 Hz panel is on the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T, it’s also unclear just how much of a difference the bump will be to those with the 2019 crop of OnePlus devices.

