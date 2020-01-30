Alphabet Scoop 082: Google’s unified work messaging app, Pixel Buds, and Pixel 4a

This week we talk about Google’s work on a unified messaging app for businesses, while also touching on the latest in Made by Google — the rumored Pixel 4a and upcoming Pixel Buds.
Hosts:
Links:
- Google working on business messaging app that unifies Gmail, Hangouts Chat/Meet, more
- Next-gen Google Pixel Buds arrive at Bluetooth SIG ahead of Spring 2020 release
- Google Camera 7.3 tweaks flash menu, hints at 24FPS video and Pixel 4a [APK Insight]
- Google I/O 2020 will take place May 12-14 at Shoreline in Mountain View
- Google adds two Stadia Pro games for February 2020
- Google Stadia discounts Mortal Kombat 11 and more for Pro members
- This official clear Stadia Controller is the coolest thing you can’t have
- Google for Games Developer Summit announced at GDC 2020
- Google’s Android Flash Tool makes it too easy to try the latest AOSP on your Pixel
- Upcoming Google Translate ‘Transcribe’ mode is like Pixel Recorder with real-time translation
- Google posts ‘Loretta’ Super Bowl commercial featuring Assistant, Photos [Video]
- Google’s 2020 Grammys ‘Most Searched’ ad marks Black History Month [Video]
Feedback?
