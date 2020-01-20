Last year, Google (almost) shocked us all with the unveiling of the second-generation of Pixel Buds at Made by Google 2019, this time as a proper true wireless competitor to Apple’s AirPods. Ahead of their slated release in Spring 2020, the new Google Pixel Buds have turned up in the Bluetooth SIG.

Google’s 2020 Pixel Buds haven’t yet made their audible debut, with only dummy units available on the Made by Google 2019 show floor. Our Ben Schoon got a chance to get hands-on with them and thoroughly enjoyed their overall look and feel.

Really, looking at the whole package, there’s no big negative to the Pixel Buds (2nd gen). They have a truly wireless design with a very clever design, a decent price at $179, 5 hours of battery life, and all of the Assistant features we loved from the original – now with “Hey Google” support too. As it stands, I think Google has won the war on wireless headphones, with one asterisk.

Today, we find a bit more about the underlying technology of the next-generation Pixel Buds, as they’ve been registered with the Bluetooth Special Interest Group. From the listing, we find two model numbers G1007 and G1008. This could point to there being two separate models, but more likely the model numbers separate the earpieces from the battery case.

The listing includes a brief description of the new Pixel Buds, though it doesn’t seem to share anything we don’t already know about the upcoming accessory.

Google Pixel buds deliver rich audio, clear calls, and hands‑free help from the Google Assistant. They are designed for your comfort, based on scans of thousands of ears. The customized, secure fit while the ambient vent keeps you open to the world around you.

Looking further into the details of the registration, we find that the underlying Bluetooth hardware is apparently made by Bestechnic, rather than using a chip from the likes of Qualcomm, and supports the Bluetooth 5.0 standard.

Following the pattern of last year’s Made by Google hardware releases, we may see these new Pixel Buds launch at Google I/O 2020 sometime in May.

