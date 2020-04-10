Google’s next 3D animal is the Easter Bunny

With the coronavirus keeping everyone at home and at a safe distance, parents haven’t been able to have their kids’ pictures taken with the Easter Bunny. To help, Google is preparing to launch the mythical holiday rabbit as its next 3D animal to play with in augmented reality.

In the last month or so, the popularity of Google’s 3D animals absolutely exploded, nearly a year after their initial launch. In particular, parents whose kids have been unable to go to school are using the animals as a fun way to kill time and take great photo memories.

Expanding on the list of 30 animals supported, we’ve now found evidence that Google is planning to launch the Easter Bunny as its next 3D animal. Within the same internal folder that hosts the 3D animals and some possible sponsor entries like the 2020 Ford Mustang, today Google has added assets for the Easter Bunny.

If you’re expecting a 3D model of a person in a rabbit costume, like something you would see at the mall, you’ll be sorely disappointed. Instead, Google’s Easter Bunny is a traditional rabbit with a cute bow tied around its neck.

Google hasn’t yet launched this with the rest of its 3D animal collection, but considering it’s already Good Friday, the feature will hopefully launch very soon. To that end, Google Search has launched quite a few other Easter-related features today.

Once Google makes it available, it’ll be easy to take your kids’ (or anyone else’s) picture with this adorable little rabbit. Simply do a Google Search on your phone for the phrase “Easter Bunny,” then tap on the “View in 3D” button on the information card. Next, if you’re using a compatible phone, you’ll see an option to “View in your space,” which will put the Easter Bunny next to whoever it is you point your camera at!

