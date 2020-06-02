Google Messages has one big attractive feature in RCS, but other parts of the app have made it a great offering for all users. For a while, Google has been working on adding smart suggestions for stickers in Google Messages since last year, and now, it looks like that feature will be going live soon, and Gboard is testing a similar function too!

First, let’s talk Google Messages. In the past few days, the setting for “Suggested Stickers” has been appearing for more Google Messages users. That’s not been the case for my own Pixel 4 XL, but some of the folks at Android Police have had the toggle appear in their settings menu as pictured below. Unfortunately, even with it toggled on, things weren’t working.

More interestingly, though, a tipster speaking to Android Police found that “Suggested Stickers” not only appeared in the settings on his device, but were actually live and functioning. That’s likely because he’s running a recently leaked dogfood version of the Messages app, but it still shows that Google has this feature nearly ready to go. When they do appear, sticker suggestions appear in groups of two or three directly above the compose box.

Further, Google is testing a similar sticker feature for its Gboard keyboard on Android. Stickers have been supported in the keyboard for a while, but now Google is highlighting packs when you go to add a new one. The new sticker packs, as seen below, show a preview along with “pass” and “add” buttons. The feature only shows one pack at a time. It’s unclear how widely this has rolled out, though.

