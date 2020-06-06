In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, many day-to-day and special activities have moved online. Graduation events are the latest, with YouTube hosting one next month that features many top commencement speakers.

Update: The “Dear Class of 2020” livestream has been postponed by a day. It will now air on Sunday, June 7 at 12 p.m. PT. A video announcing the change notes how the event was “filmed before the protests demanding justice,” and proceeds to preview all the upcoming speakers.

“Dear Class of 2020″ is a virtual commencement celebration bringing together inspirational leaders, celebrities, and YouTube creators to celebrate graduates, their families, and their communities. Ring the bell to get notified when the stream goes live!

YouTube’s “virtual graduation event” will start at 12 p.m. PT on June 6. “Dear Class of 2020” will be livestreamed from the YouTube Originals channel, with that branding also present on the cover art today. This is the company’s banner for original TV shows and movies, with the event featuring speeches and musical performances.

The commencement speakers include former President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates, and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, as well as Alphabet/Google CEO Sundar Pichai. BTS, Lady Gaga, and Malala Yousafzai round out the list.

There will also be special appearances from actors, musicians, and YouTube creators at the virtual graduation:

asapSCIENCE, Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, The Try Guys, Zendaya, Mr Kate, Dude Perfect, Jackie Aina, and Zane Hijazi

Lastly, a “surprise special guest” is also teased, with YouTube wanting to celebrate “how hard you’ve worked to make it to graduation.”

