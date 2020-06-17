While Drive for Android gained a dark theme last April, Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides have been notable holdouts. Night-friendly modes for these apps are coming and will likely also apply to the document view.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Dark assets for the three Google editing apps were added weeks ago, but the latest versions (1.20.242.2) today include introductory prompts that will announce the new looks in-app when the dark themes become available. This suggests that a launch is coming sooner than later.

There are two key parts of Docs, Sheets, and Slides. The first is the list/grid view of files that can be sorted by Recent, Shared, Starred, and Offline, as well as the Trash and Notifications. These UIs should receive a rather straightforward dark theme matching the one currently available in Drive. This “doclist” theme will be available in Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

<string name=”dark_doclist_promo_title”>Notice anything different?</string> <string name=”dark_doclist_promo_desc”>Welcome to %1$s in dark mode. Easier on the eyes at night. Easier on the battery during the day. %2$s</string> <string name=”dark_doclist_promo_switch_back_instructions”>To switch back to light mode, go to %1$s%2$s > %3$s > %4$s%5$s.</string>

The second key aspect is the actual document editor. These views default to a bright background, and are also getting a dark theme. However, given the absence of strings in Sheets, this feature will only apply to Docs and Sheets since users rarely change the background color, unlike Slides where theming is common.

In those two apps, Google calls this appearance a “dark mode canvas” and “adjusts your content to fit the dark theme.” You will have the ability to quickly preview documents with the light theme by going to the overflow menu.

<string name=”dark_canvas_promo_title”>Your %1$s is in dark mode</string> <string name=”dark_canvas_promo_desc”>The dark mode canvas automatically adjusts your content to fit the dark theme. If you ever want to preview your %1$s in the light theme, go to the%2$s%3$smenu > %4$s%5$s. %6$s</string> <string name=”dark_canvas_promo_always_light_instructions”>To always use light mode, go to %1$sthe %2$s home screen > %3$s > %4$s > %5$s%6$s.</string>

Dark themes for Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides are not yet available. Version 1.20.242.2 is required, but there’s also a sever-side component.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: