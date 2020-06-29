Back in 2018, Google launched Project Strobe to limit third-party access to Gmail and Drive user data. Google is now warning that older G Suite apps will stop working in August.

In addition to security improvements, Google characterizes the resulting API and service infrastructure changes as aiding performance. The company is now ready to wind down first-party apps still using the old implementation:

As a result of these changes, some older versions of G Suite desktop and mobile apps may stop working on August 12, 2020. In particular, versions released prior to December 2018 may be impacted.

This includes Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides for Android and iOS, as well as the enterprise Drive File Stream desktop client. Also included is Google Classroom for iPhones and iPads.

Admins: Encourage your users to upgrade their apps. If you deploy Drive File Stream to your organization, ensure you’re using the latest version.

Encourage your users to upgrade their apps. If you deploy Drive File Stream to your organization, ensure you’re using the latest version. End users: Upgrade the apps listed above to the latest versions as soon as possible.

For the most part, not too many people are probably using old app versions that date back to 2018. Regardless, Google issued the update advisory to make sure “workflows are not disrupted.” This impacts both G Suite customers and those with personal Google Accounts.

More about G Suite:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: