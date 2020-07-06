OnePlus Nord: Retail listing teases July 21st launch, CEO confirms ‘flagship’ camera

The OnePlus Nord is hotly anticipated and, so far, we already know quite a lot about it. Today, a retail partner inadvertently leaked the OnePlus Nord’s launch date, and just hours later, the CEO himself confirmed a key camera detail.

As Ishan Argawal spotted (and deleted, via XDA) earlier today, a listing for the OnePlus Nord on Amazon India — since altered — briefly showed a possible launch date for the product. The page is still live, too, on a Google cached page.

That page is a product listing for an augmented reality event where OnePlus will launch the Nord. Previously, it was rumored that the device would arrive on July 10th, but this leaked listing outweighs that leak in terms of credibility. The listing also mentions that “everyone who purchases a OnePlus Nord AR Launch Invite is automatically entered for a chance to win great prizes, including a OnePlus Q1 TV, Nord phone, BWZ, and gift cards.”

Beyond that, OnePlus CEO Carl Pei also weighed in on some OnePlus Nord news on Twitter. In retweeting a leak regarding the Nord using optical image stabilization, Pei teased that the OnePlus Nord will have a “flagship camera.” Obviously, we don’t expect top-tier results from a $350 phone, but the company is clearly proud of what’s in store.

