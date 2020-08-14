In addition to Rock of Ages 3: Make and Break later next month, August 2020 will see four games for Stadia Pro subscribers on Saturday.

Update 8/14: Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break is now available to claim for free with Stadia Pro. It normally costs $29.99.

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break is competitive tower defense and arcade action rolled up with ACE Team’s quirky, Monty Python-esque humor into one giant, creative game for the ages.

Update 8/1: The August 2020 games — Strange Brigade, Kona, Metro 2033 Redux ($19.99), and Just Shapes & Beats ($19.99) — are now available for Stadia Pro subscribers. Like in past months, the Pro titles went live at midnight PT.

After adding four Pro games last month, August sees a slight increase to five titles, though — again — not in one go. This Saturday will see four games comes to the $9.99 membership, starting with Strange Brigade, which was announced last week:

A cooperative action adventure for up to four friends. You’ll explore labyrinths prowled by undead guardians and hideous monsters. Harness traps to turn the tables on your enemies, or blast your way to the heart of Seteki’s temple.

Also “new on Stadia” (and Pro) is Kona:

Embrace your inner detective in Kona, a chilling adventure set in a snowbound Canadian village. Something strange is at work at the edge of the world, and it’s up to you to solve the mystery and survive. Kona challenges both your wits and your nerves. Unravel a web of clues as you search a spooky, abandoned northern retreat in the midst of a deadly blizzard.

Rounding out the list is Metro 2033 Redux ($19.99) and Just Shapes & Beats ($19.99). Meanwhile, Rock of Ages 3 is coming August 14.

Compared to four game departures in July, this month only sees Zombie Army 4: Dead War leave Pro. The count will stand at 23 titles after the August additions/subtractions:

GRID, GYLT, Destiny 2: The Collection, SteamWorld Dig 2, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, SteamWorld Dig, SteamWorld Heist, Get Packed, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, The Turing Test, Superhot, Little Nightmares, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, Panzer Dragoon: Remake, West of Loathing, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, Crayta, Orcs Must Die! 3, Strange Brigade, Kona, Metro 2033 Redux, Just Shapes & Beats, and Rock of Ages 3: Make and Break

The latest Pro titles go live at midnight PT. You can visit the Stadia Store on Android, iOS, or web to claim the Stadia Pro August 2020 games. They will join the Pro games carousel, or you can manually look for the listing.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: