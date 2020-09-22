Earlier this year, Google Stadia launched their version of free weekends for games under the name “Free Play Days.” The latest Free Play Days event, taking place this weekend, will let Stadia Pro members play Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 for free.

One of the biggest advantages of Google Stadia is that games don’t need to be downloaded to your device before you can play them. This is especially handy in the case of a free weekend, which normally would involve downloading multiple gigabytes of game data just to delete it when the free trial ends. With Stadia’s Free Play Days, you can just click and play.

The latest Free Play Days event, as announced on the Stadia Community Blog, lets Stadia Pro members jump right into the well-loved multiplayer “looter shooter” set in Washington, D.C. starting this Thursday morning, September 24, through Monday.

This is actually not a Stadia-specific event, as Ubisoft is letting players on PlayStation 4 and PC enjoy The Division 2 for free this weekend. Luckily, the Stadia version of The Division 2 has crossplay with PC, meaning you’ll be able to join any friends who play from PC.

Get four free days with Tom Clancy’s The Division 2! Anybody with Stadia Pro can hop over to stadia.com starting this Thursday for a weekend of instant cooperative squad-based action. If you don’t have Stadia Pro yet, you can try it free for a month and get access to this free play weekend as an extra bonus! Get started with Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 on September 24 at 9:00 AM PT and play free all the way through Monday, September 28 at 9:00 AM PT.

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: