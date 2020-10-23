For the past few days, the Google.com homepage stateside has featured information on “how to vote this election,” and the company is now bringing that message to the screensavers found on Chromecasts.

The Chromecast Ambient Mode helps make your television less stagnant when nothing is currently being casted. In between nature images, we’ve encountered two backgrounds encouraging people to “VOTE.” The corner notes the different artists involved, with works ranging in style, as well as a “Google” logo to mark how this is an official effort.

The bottom-right has a “goo.gle/HowToVote” URL that just takes you to google.com where you can click below the search field to get information for your state. There are links to local websites and other resources, as well as “Key dates and deadlines.”

In all, these special backgrounds only appear for a few seconds before switching back to your set collection, and there is even a bar counting down its disappearance. They are not disruptive, and fit right in especially if you’re using the “Fine art” or “Street art” collections.

As of this evening, we’ve encountered this Google screensaver to vote on a Chromecast Ultra. We haven’t been able to replicate on the new Google TV model, but this PSA should also be available on the regular 3rd-generation streaming dongle.

It joins a similar capability introduced last week that lets you ask Assistant on phones, Smart Displays, and speakers “where do I vote.”

More about Google Chromecast:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: