The Instagram we’ve known for years has changed, and today is a huge step away from it. In a revamped app layout rolling out now, Instagram is pushing Reels and shopping over traditional posts.

An update announced today and currently rolling out to users tweaks the homescreen layout of Instagram. These tweaks rearrange the long-standing layout of the navigation bar and top bar, shuffling up what Instagram wants you using the most.

Two of the most important buttons for Instagram, Create and Activity, are being moved from the bottom bar and pushed to the top of the UI alongside the DM/Messenger buttons. To replace those buttons, Instagram is adding shortcuts for Reels — Instagram’s TikTok competitor — and Shopping.

Today we’re announcing some big changes to Instagram – a Reels tab and a Shop tab. The Reels tab makes it easier for you to discover short, fun videos from creators all over the world and people just like you. The Shop tab gives you a better way to connect with brands and creators and discover products you love.

Both Reels and Shopping have been a part of the Instagram app for quite some time, but this new design very clearly pushes these content consumption products over the traditional posts that Instagram built its foundation on for years. It’s a distinct choice and one that long-time users may not end up being happy with.

This comes on the heels of other major updates to Instagram over the past few months. In August, Instagram added “Suggested Posts” to the feed, which included content from accounts you don’t follow. Then, in September, Instagram started the switch from traditional DM’s to Facebook Messenger.

