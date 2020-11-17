It’s not just you. Nest is down again, with this November outage taking down the original mobile app as well as some Nest devices.

This latest Nest outage seems to be affecting users in the entire United States as well as parts of Europe, according to DownDetector. Google confirmed the outage on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

On the Nest status dashboard, Google confirms that this outage is affecting almost everything. The Nest apps, setup & pairing, and live video from Nest Cams are completely down. Further, Nest Protect and Nest Thermostats may also be affected. Video history and support do not appear to be affected at this time. The Nest website is also not working.

Nest is investigating the November outage now and we’ll update this article as details are available.

In our brief testing, the Nest app itself is completely inaccessible, but the outage doesn’t seem to be fully affecting Google Assistant or Google Home app integration. Some devices such as the Nest x Yale lock seem to be working fine, but Nest Cam feeds are either having issues or are down within the Google Home app too. The new Nest Thermostat seems to be unaffected.

We're aware of an issue affecting some Google Nest devices and the Google Nest App and are currently investigating. — Google Nest Support (@googlenesthelp) November 17, 2020

Notably, the last major Nest outage took place in August of this year.

Updating…

