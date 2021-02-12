Google Assistant, Home unable to ‘reach Philips Hue’ amid connection outage

- Feb. 12th 2021 10:19 am PT

A connection outage this morning is preventing Google Assistant on Home, Android, and other devices from controlling Philips Hue light bulbs and fixtures.

The widespread issue started this morning (Pacific Time) and sees Google Assistant commands return a verbal or on-screen “Sorry, I couldn’t reach Philips Hue” error message. The Google Home app also does not work to control fixtures. No other smart home products are impacted today.

Given that the issue appears to be between the two smart home services, resetting or unlinking hardware does not fix the problem. That said, users can still directly control their bulbs through the Hue app. Users on other platforms, including Siri, are not reporting any issues.

This is not the first time the connection between Google Assistant and Philips Hue went down. It also follows the “device hasn’t been set up yet” error earlier this month that broke smart home voice control.

Updating…

