Despite being the world’s largest e-commerce retailer, Amazon’s mobile app has always been a bit of a hot mess. After redesigning its app icon earlier this month, Amazon has now given its Android app a minor redesign with better navigation through a bottom bar layout.

This redesign doesn’t change much regarding item listings or the cart, but does tweak the homescreen with a cleaner design. The same rotating carousel of featured products is still front and center, but underneath things are slightly tweaked for the better.

The biggest change here, however, is to the navigation. The app switches to a bottom-bar interface that, at least in my opinion, genuinely does cut down on the clutter. The “Home” tab now shows recommendations, deals, and some of your recently viewed items with a search bar at the top. That bar is now showing in the app almost constantly.

Next is a “Profile” tab with shortcuts to your most recent orders, account settings, lists, and more. The “Cart” tab comes next with a pretty normal look, and finally there’s an “Overflow” tab with links to your orders, lists, account settings, and basically everything else that didn’t fit before. It’s a little repetitive, but it’s easier to use than the hamburger menu that previously held all of this information and more.

This new update doesn’t solve all of the problems with Amazon’s mobile app, but this redesign is a huge step in the right direction. The update is rolling out now through the Play Store as version 22.6.0.100.

