Every month, Stadia Pro offers a diverse selection of games for subscribers to claim for free, which is sure to leave quite a few games unplayed in some players’ libraries. How many unplayed Pro games do you have in your Stadia library?

Almost anybody who’s ever played video games — or enjoyed any kind of entertainment, really — should be familiar with the idea of a backlog, the ever-growing list of things you’d really like to get to one day. Unless you play through multiple games in a month, it’s easy for this backlog to build up if you’re subscribed to something like Xbox Gold, PlayStation Plus, or Stadia Pro.

Last week, Stadia’s web app got an update, updating the library view to add filters and sorting methods to make it easier to browse your games. One positive side effect of this update is that it’s easier to see which games you have and haven’t played to better understand your personal backlog — something I was personally unprepared to confront.

In both the web and mobile app, you can switch the library from a grid layout to a list to view extra details about each game. From there, you can then sort your library to show your most recently played games, putting all of your “Never played” games at the bottom. In the web app, each game is tagged with whether you “claimed” it with Pro or “purchased” it outright, while the mobile app shows a “Pro” banner on each of your Stadia Pro games.

To get a better understanding of where players get their value from Stadia Pro, we’ve crafted a short, six-question survey for Stadia Pro subscribers. We hope to learn how many games end up going entirely unplayed or how big of a backlog you’ve built up. We’ll share some of the insights from this poll within the next two weeks.

Loading…

