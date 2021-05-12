Google Fi store adds Samsung Galaxy A32 5G for $279

The latest phone available on Google Fi is the Samsung A32 5G as the MVNO, like all other carriers, continues its 5G adoption push.

Samsung announced the A32 in January as its cheapest 5G phone to date. It starts with a 6.5-inch waterfall (“Infinity-V”) TFT LCD at HD+ resolution. There’s a thicker bottom bezel, but that’s par for the course at this price range. It’s powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, though that’s expandable via the microSD slot.

The front-facing camera is 13 megapixels, while there’s a quad-lens array (48MP main + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro + 2MP depth) on the other side with 4K@30fps video. There’s a 5000mAh battery that charges over USB-C, while 5G Non-Standalone (NSA), Standalone (SA), and Sub6 is supported as a Designed for Fi phone.

The Galaxy A32 5G costs $279.99 on Google Fi and is available in just one color (Awesome Black) — even though Samsung also offers it in white, blue, and violet.

It joins the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, S21+ 5G, and S21 5G, as well as the Note 20 Ultra 5G, Note 20 5G, A71 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, S20+ 5G, and S20 5G. Meanwhile, Motorola still offers the most affordable devices on the Google Fi store.

