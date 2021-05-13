In working to expand availability around the world, Google, over the years, has brought Assistant to feature phones. Nokia is now launching the 2720 V Flip phone with Google Assistant in the US on Verizon’s 4G network.

The Nokia 2720 V Flip is officially a “smart feature phone” with a 1.3-inch outer display that shows caller ID and time/day/date. The 2MP rear camera is novelly placed on the bottom half of the phone and features an LED flash. It’s made of “tough polycarbonate,” with an exposed top hinge when closed. Other physical features include a 3.5mm headphone jack and volume rocker.

There’s a button on the left edge of the Nokia 2720 that lets you launch Google Assistant for starting calls and sending messages, as well as getting search results, with just your voice. Flipping open the phone gives you a 2.8-inch QVGA display, as well as a number and d-pad.

This phone is powered by a Qualcomm 205 chip with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. Running KaiOS, there are basic YouTube, WhatsApp, and Facebook apps, as well as more from the KaiStore. The 1500mAh battery is removable and changes over micro-USB with 26 days of standby time touted.

Verizon 4G LTE support allows for HD calls, basic web browsing, watching video, and the ability to turn your phone into a Wi-Fi hotspot. Other features include an emergency button and accessibility aspects like increasing the alert volume (50% louder) and text size (100% larger).

The Nokia 2720 V Flip will be available for $79.99 on May 20 from Verizon.

More about Google Assistant:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: