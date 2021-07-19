Google Pixel Foldable tipped for 120Hz display as Samsung prioritizes screen over camera on Fold 3

Foldables are poised for a big wave over the next several months as multiple devices are about to hit the market. Most notable in that group is Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3, but as rumors heat up, we’re also hearing more about the Google Pixel foldable, which, allegedly, will adopt a 120Hz display.

Starting off with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, tipster Ice Universe posted to Twitter this week that Samsung has apparently placed its priorities on this device on folding technology over other portions of the device, like the camera. Apparently, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will have the “strongest folding screen technology.” It’s unclear, though, if this is referring to how advanced the technology is or how durable the screen is.

Pushing towards the former, Ice says that the improved tech comes from two aspects. First, an under-panel selfie camera, which has been rumored for quite some time. Further, “Ultra-Thin Glass 2.0” is also mentioned. Presumably, this is referring to whatever improvements Samsung has made to make S Pen compatibility possible.

In the second half of 2021, Samsung Fold3/Flip3 will have the strongest folding screen technology (UTG2.0/UPC) and the worst spec camera (same as Fold2), because Samsung killed Note21U itself — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 19, 2021

Another interesting detail on the foldable market today comes from display analyst Ross Young. On Twitter, he says that Samsung Display will be making foldable panels for six different devices in 2021. This, of course, includes the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3, which come in at 6.7 and 7.55 inches, respectively. These figures have been previously reported.

What’s notable here is the first mention of a spec for the upcoming Google Pixel foldable’s display, which, according to this rumor, will be a 7.57-inch LPTO panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. While the size has been known based on previous leaks, this is the first time 120Hz has been mentioned, which is notable given that Google has yet to bring a 120Hz display to market in its Pixel lineup. Young’s tweet also mentions that Oppo will use a 7.11-inch panel of the same refresh rate and tech with Vivo at 8.2-inches and Xiaomi at 8.1 inches.

Today's leak – All 2021 foldables using panels from Samsung Display will be 120Hz and LTPO. This of course covers the 6.70" Z Flip 3, 7.55" Z Fold 3 as well as the 7.57" foldable from Google, 7.11" from Oppo, 8.2" from Vivo and 8.1" from Xiaomi. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 19, 2021

