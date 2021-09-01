Google Doodle celebrates the first day of school 2021

- Sep. 1st 2021 1:41 am PT

After a long summer that has been punctuated with lockdowns and finally the easing of restrictions, for many children across the globe today is the first day of school for the 2021 academic year – and the latest Google Doodle has a neat school-related sketch to celebrate.

Visible on the main Google homepage for those in Russia, Ukraine, Hungary, Slovenia, Belgium, Vietnam, Poland, Luxembourg, Israel, Latvia, Estonia, and the United Kingdom, that’s a whole host of global children heading for their first day of school for 2021.

The actual Doodle itself features a pencil sketch of the Google logo with various classic learning-related glyphs like books, globes, musical notes, and sporting symbols — such as a soccer ball. It’s also available in dark and light modes, with the Google logo colors taking precedence:

The large green coloring pencil does seem out of place given the rest of the image is a sketch, but it does fit with the first day of school theme that Google has donned for this late 2021 Doodle. We’re sure many parents have dreamed of this day for the past few months of various summer breaks from school, although various regional delayed start dates will undoubtedly mean that many kids are waiting to return to school.

With at-home learning becoming one of the dominant schooling methods used over the past 18-24 months, it’s actually surprising that Google hasn’t featured some more prominent tech products here too. Kudos also need to be passed on to the teachers and learning institutions that have needed to adjust to this new normal.

Google's homepage is one of the most-viewed web pages around the globe, and often, the company uses that page to draw attention to historic events, celebrations, or current events such as "coronavirus helpers" and more using Doodles. The colorful drawings are changed on a regular basis.

