Samsung reveals its first Wear OS-powered ‘Golf Edition’ Galaxy Watch

Samsung’s smartwatch lineup has included a “Golf Edition” several times in the past, but this time is different. For the first time, Samsung is releasing a “Golf Edition” smartwatch using the Wear OS platform in its new Galaxy Watch 4.

The “Golf Edition” Galaxy Watch 4 is a special version of the product designed specifically for golfers in Samsung’s home country of South Korea, unlike some past “Golf Edition” devices that are sold stateside. The special edition smartwatch is virtually identical in terms of specs, but has some exclusive software features that set it apart.

On golf courses in South Korea, the watch can use its “Smart Caddy” app to display elevation differences along the green and provide a detailed distance measurement. The app can also offer tips for your shot based on data from various courses. Samsung explains:

The ‘Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition’ provides a detailed distance measurement function that reflects the height difference and green undulation (height) information through the ‘Smart Caddy’ app, enabling strategic game operation. Elevation difference information is provided only in domestic golf courses. It also provides a course strategy guide by checking the distance and shot history of 40,000 golf courses around the world based on actual measurements, satellite maps, aerial photos, and automatic hole information recognition.

The “Golf Edition” Galaxy Watch 4 will be going on sale in South Korea for 329,000 won and 299,000 won for the 44mm and 40mm versions respectively. Samsung says LTE models are coming later.

