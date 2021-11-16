Latest Android 12 beta update on Galaxy Z Fold 3 fixes 120Hz display, other patches on Flip 3

Samsung’s Android 12 update delivers quite a few cosmetic and functional changes, and the rollout is picking up steam in terms of its rollout with the S21 series seeing a wide release just yesterday. Now, Samsung is rolling out an update to the Android 12 beta on its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 that, among other things, fixes the 120Hz display.

Rolling out now to supported Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 models enrolled in the Android 12 / One UI 4.0 beta program will see the “ZUKA” upgrade. The update, like some patches for the S21’s beta, mainly focuses on squashing bugs that users have experienced in the program so far.

Most notably on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, this Android 12 beta update fixes the 120Hz refresh rate of the foldable’s outer display. The first beta broke the adaptive refresh rate, essentially leaving the device locked at 60Hz constantly.

Beyond that, this update also fixes bugs within the camera, an error that would not automatically connect to saved Wi-Fi networks, and several other minor bugs. TizenHelp also points out some other minor cover screen enhancements.

This is by no means a major update, but it certainly paves the way for Samsung’s foldables to get their stable upgrade. If all goes to plan, that could be as soon as next month.

