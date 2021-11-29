Google Store checkout issue prevents store credit usage with purchases for some users

An issue with the Google Store checkout means that for some buyers, any store credit you have cannot be used with any current purchases.

A multitude of reports appeared online over the cusp of the Black Friday weekend, with complaints that even though accounts have a store credit balance available when payment is completed, your existing payment method will still be charged the full amount — with existing sale discounts applied. However, in all instances, the Google Store UK is where all checkout issues have been spotted. Some other reports see a “OR_FGPMH_26” error when attempting to complete a purchase or add a payment method.

Effectively, even if you have accrued some credit via the Google One benefits plan. When adding an item to your cart and selecting the “Apply shop credit” option the item will be discounted based upon how much credit you have available. However, when you hit the “Confirm purchase” option at checkout, the Google Store payment prompt will attempt to take payment for the full amount and disregard any previously applied discount.

We’ve since been able to replicate the issue at the Google Store checkout page, even when an item shows a zero balance to be paid. In my own case, the system will pull up a secure payment window and ask me to confirm the full retail payment with my bank even despite the payment even though the system shows as “£0.00” on the Google Store here in the UK.

It’s not clear if this is related to the discount but this issue is easily replicable with multiple items and cart values. Given that many Pixel 6 and 6 Pro pre-orders will now be receiving store credit ahead of the Black Friday sales week, this is poor timing and a frustrating issue. We’ve reached out to Google for clarification on this checkout issue and if Store purchases affected will be rectified. Should we receive a response, we will update our coverage.

If you have encountered the same problems when trying to make a purchase over the Black Friday week, then drop a comment down below.

