Google Fi’s year-end gift for subscribers is a $10 Play Store credit [U: Steps for ‘Ineligible’]

Since its inception, Google has given Fi members a holiday gift. For 2021, the “year-end gift” is simply $10 in Google Play credit that can be redeemed from the Fi app.

Update 12/24: If the Fi website says you are ineligible, Google says to make sure you’re redeeming with the right account, and offers the following steps:

Open your Fi account (desktop or app) and click on “Claim your gift” A new page opens and displays your code. Important: click on your profile picture at the top right hand corner and make sure you select the email address that corresponds to your Fi account, otherwise you might see an ineligibility message. Then, click on “Redeem $10 credit” Once you’re redirected to the Play Store, confirm if the code is being added to the right account. If the wrong account is displayed, close that window. Click on your Profile picture at the top right hand corner and select the right account If you’re on desktop, click on “Redeem”; If you’re on the app, click on “Payments & subscriptions” > “Redeem gift code”. Then manually add your code

Original 12/15: To receive, open the Fi companion app or website where you’ll see the “A year-end gift for you” card at the top of the screen.

Enjoy great entertainment with a $10 Google Play credit – our treat!

Tapping “Claim your gift” opens fi.google.com/gift2021 with a unique code and shortcut to open the Play Store for redemption. To be eligible, you need an active account as of December 15, be up-to-date on payments, over 18, and “in good standing.” The offer ends on January 5 and needs to be claimed by January 12.

Past gifts were quite whimsical, but things have scaled down as the Google MVNO grew:

