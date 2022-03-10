[Update: Official] Google getting Digital Wellbeing widget to show your screen time, most used apps

Following new widgets for YouTube Music and Google Photos in December, Digital Wellbeing will soon get a screen time widget that shows how much you’ve been on your phone and the top Android apps being used.

Update 3/10: Google officially announced the widget today as part of Android’s new Spring features collection:

Original 1/17: Version 1.0.416751293.beta of Digital Wellbeing reveals work on this new Your screen time widget. It’s not live yet following today’s update, but we’ve managed to enable the homescreen object ahead of time.

Screen time is shown first followed by the top three apps that day. Proportionally-sized circles, which nicely conform to Dynamic Color theming, also accompany that list. The widget can be quite compact at 2×2 (or even 2×1 for an app-less view) but can be greatly expanded. When the widget is larger, the most used application is noted at the bottom.

Digital Wellbeing’s Your screen time widget will presumably be available for all Android phones rather than just being exclusive to Pixel phones.

More widgets:

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: