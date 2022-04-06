Samsung April 2022 security update is now rolling out for these Galaxy devices

Continuing the stellar efforts in recent months, Samsung is now rolling out the April 2022 security update to selected Galaxy devices. Here’s every device that has been updated so far.

We’ve seen Samsung really up the ante with update speed over the past 18 months to the point that each patch begins rolling out before release notes are shared publicly. The rollout of the April patch actually started in earnest at the very cusp of the month. The current flagship Galaxy S22 series saw the OTA update being arriving in selected regions on March 31.

Samsung has now released the official release notes for the April 2022 security update, which includes a fix for the widely publicised “Dirty Pipe” exploit that affects Pixel and Galaxy devices. This vulnerability can allow attackers to gain full control of your device but is limited to the Galaxy S22 series due to this exploit directly affecting models that shipped with Android 12 and with kernel version 5.8 or higher.

Twenty-seven high-level vulnerabilities have been resolved here including eighteen mid-level vulnerabilities. This time around there are no issues listed or tagged as “critical” but some might argue the “Dirty Pipe” exploit could be considered as such.

Last month saw a flurry of devices not only get a regular monthly security patch but in some cases it also included the full One UI 4.1 upgrade, which is a mid-cycle update that initially launched with the Galaxy S22 and contains exclusive features. However, there are a few Samsung Galaxy handsets that will get updated with One UI 4.1 and the April 2022 security update.

Devices with Samsung April 2022 security update

The current pool of Samsung Galaxy smartphones with the April 2022 security update is quite small, but it is constantly expanding by device and region with more expected over the coming days and weeks.

This list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S series

As the top-tier devices in the entire Galaxy lineup, it’s almost guaranteed that the recently released S22 handsets are first in line to get the April 2022 security update from Samsung. The OTA update is already rolling out for the trio in several regions across the globe, including the UK and most of mainland Europe for Exynos hardware. The Snapdragon version is already available in Korea but has since rolled out wider to vast portions of Asia and the Middle East.

Not to be left out, last year’s flagship Galaxy S21 series has started receiving the latest patch on April 4 in Europe. In the US, those with Verizon locked Samsung Galaxy S21 devices can get the April 2022 security patch after the update was confirmed as rolling out for the Snapdragon 888-powered models. With this in mind, the trio has been at the top of the update charts for almost a year, and it could be set to continue as it keeps in step with the Samsung’s best of 2022. Sadly, this does not include the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition at this stage but we’re expecting the early 2022 handset to get updated very soon.

Galaxy S22 — S90xBXXU1AVCJ / S90xEXXU1AVCJ (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy S22+ — S90xBXXU1AVCJ / S90xEXXU1AVCJ (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy S22 Ultra — S90xBXXU1AVCJ / S90xEXXU1AVCJ (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy S21 — G99xxXXS4CVCG / G991USQS5CVCB (Released first in Germany) Available in US: Verizon

Galaxy S21+ — G99xxXXS4CVCG / G996USQS5CVCB (Released first in Germany) Available in US: Verizon

Galaxy S21 Ultra —G99xxXXS4CVCG / G998USQS5CVCB (Released first in Germany) Available in US: Verizon

—G99xxXXS4CVCG / G998USQS5CVCB (Released first in Germany)

How to check for the latest OTA on your Galaxy device

If you are still waiting for the April 2022 security patch OTA notification on your Samsung Galaxy device, you can manually attempt to pull this manually. To do so, open Settings > Software update > Download and install.

