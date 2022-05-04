Twitter for Android working on videos and pictures in the same tweet, ‘awards,’ more [Gallery]

In the midst of its big Elon Musk shakeup, Twitter is still working on new features. This week, Twitter for Android has revealed support for adding both pictures and videos to the same tweet, hints at tweet “awards,” and more.

Just in the past few weeks, Twitter has revealed more details about the edit button, launched early support for a new “Circles” feature, and also been acquired by Tesla founder Elon Musk. Yet there’s still much more in the pipeline, as a new update to Twitter for Android has hinted at.

Our contributor Dylan Roussel was able to dig out some of the new features Twitter is working on, starting with continued work on “Status.” This feature adds a status to tweets, as was previously uncovered, but can also show a status on your profile. “Join” and “Discover” buttons suggest this will be a feature used for profile/tweet discovery. Further, Twitter is also building on a “pronouns” page.

Perhaps the two most interesting features that Dylan was able to uncover, though, relate to new options for tweets. Presumably on all platforms, but at least on Android, Twitter seems to finally be making it possible to tweet both a picture and a video in the same tweet. As it stands today, tweets with media can include a gallery of up to four photos or a single video, with no mix of the two. Even with this new ability to mix media, tweets can still only house up to four pieces of media.

The other major new addition uncovered was “awards” for tweets. While the exact details on how this feature will work are still unclear, Dylan found a button that will allow users to give an award to a tweet, and evidence that a tweet will show the number of rewards it has been given. This appears to be similar to Reddit awards, and it seems entirely possible this could be a perk of Twitter Blue, or another form of monetization for the social network.

As per usual, it’s not entirely clear when these new features will make their formal debuts on Twitter.

The @Twitter Android app also started adding support for mixing medias in tweets (videos and photos in the same tweet) pic.twitter.com/pwfWysPoap — Dylan Roussel 🇺🇦 (@evowizz) May 4, 2022

