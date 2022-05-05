Android 12 QPR3 will make it much easier to find the Pixel Battery widget

The March Feature Drop introduced a system battery widget on Pixel, but it’s not the easiest homescreen object for people to add. To address that, Android 12 QPR3 makes it easier to find the “Battery” widget.

Previously, the Battery widget was found under “Settings Services” in that main list with the same gear icon as “Settings” just above it. Settings Services is the app responsible for the widget, and it sees an update (1.1.0.421250345.df -> 1.1.0.432873485.sr) in Android 12 QPR3.

As such, there’s now a dedicated “Battery” entry that’s located pretty high up in the widget list. (For most people, it will appear underneath “Android System Intelligence,” which is responsible for the Now Playing history shortcut.) It’s even paired with a more prominent blue lightning bolt icon, though it somewhat looks like the old Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) logo.

This dedicated category is similar to how “Weather” has its own category even as the widgets are technically part of the Google (Search) app.

The new Battery category is live with Android 12 QPR3 Beta 3 and should make its way to stable users with the public launch of the Quarterly Platform Release next month. In fact, it might actually be the only notable user-facing change (so far) after three beta releases.

