Your Pixel can now suggest chats to directly send screenshots to

Abner Li

- Jul. 27th 2022 10:30 pm PT

Apps & Updates
google pixel 6a
2

In recent years, Android has increasingly offered contextual suggestions throughout the OS. Pixel phones have recently picked up the ability to suggest what chats screenshots should be sent to. 

Android 11 introduced a redesigned screenshot preview in the bottom-left corner of your screen, and last year’s release added a “Capture more” button alongside share and edit (with the Markup tool). 

A new button for a recent conversation – which Android is aware of at the OS-level (e.g., Conversation widget) – is appearing at the end of that tray (some scrolling required). It features the avatar/image used by the app (in addition to badging from it) and the name. Tapping simply inserts the screenshot you just captured into that application’s text field.

From the two times we’ve encountered, Android will offer the screenshot suggestion if you have a recent – if not active – notification from that app. That said, the suggestion is not always from your most recent conversation, but is definitely a frequent one.

Pixel send screenshot chat

Our Pixel phones (running Android 12) started suggesting what chats to send screenshots to following the latest Android System Intelligence update (version S.25) that widely rolled out earlier this week. In theory, this feature could be available on any Android 12 device.

Besides At a Glance and Live Caption, ASI is already responsible for related features like:

  • Smart Actions in Notifications, which adds action buttons to notifications which let you see directions to a place, track a package, add a contact and more.
  • Smart Text Selection across the system, which makes it easier to select and act on text; for instance, you can long-click on an address to select it and tap to see directions to it.
  • Linkifying of text in apps.

More on Pixel:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones designed, created, and sold by Google. It runs stock Android and is one of the first phones to receive firmware updates

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com