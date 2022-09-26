Smart Lock ‘Trusted places’ missing for some, including Pixel on Android 13 QPR1

Abner Li

- Sep. 26th 2022 11:15 am PT

0 Comments

The Android 13 QPR1 Beta has been relatively stable, but some Pixel owners have now noticed that the “Trust places” Smart Lock option has disappeared for them.

For those affected, heading to Settings > Security (which has not been combined with Privacy yet) > More security settings > Smart Lock reveals that “Trusted places” is missing, with just “On-body detection” and “Trusted devices” available. This years-old feature keeps your device unlocked “at specific places that you trust,” though it’s not the most secure option at this point.

We’re seeing this on a Pixel 6 Pro running version 22.36 of Google Play services, while there are dozens of other similar reports. That said, not all QPR1 Beta 1 devices are affected, while it appears normally on several Android 13 stable phones we checked this morning. There are a handful of reports from Samsung owners, but nothing definite yet 

This is very likely just a bug and will get restored in a coming update. People began noticing the problem when they were required to use the under-display fingerprint sensor more often while at home.

Here’s a bug that somebody filed on the Android Issue Tracker where Google last night “passed this to the development team and will update this issue with more information as it becomes available.”

Smart Lock Trusted places
Smart Lock Trusted places

More on Android 13:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
Android 13

Android 13

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com