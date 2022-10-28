Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are partially down

Abner Li

- Oct. 28th 2022 1:05 pm PT

facebook dark theme
0 Comments

Following a bigger outage earlier in the week that saw WhatsApp users unable to send or receive messages, the Meta app, along with Facebook and Instagram, are partially down as of Friday afternoon.

This partial outage started at around noon PT with the services currently loading quite slowly. More reports are actively coming in.

If you are able to get in, images aren’t loading properly resulting in an empty Explore grid in Instagram (on Android). In Facebook, the main (news) Feed and stories do not load for some users. The lack of images appears to be the common thread today.

According to DownDetector, there are various reports of issues across Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Social media reports say the same thing.

Updating…

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Facebook

Facebook

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com