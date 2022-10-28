Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are partially down

Following a bigger outage earlier in the week that saw WhatsApp users unable to send or receive messages, the Meta app, along with Facebook and Instagram, are partially down as of Friday afternoon.

This partial outage started at around noon PT with the services currently loading quite slowly. More reports are actively coming in.

If you are able to get in, images aren’t loading properly resulting in an empty Explore grid in Instagram (on Android). In Facebook, the main (news) Feed and stories do not load for some users. The lack of images appears to be the common thread today.

According to DownDetector, there are various reports of issues across Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Social media reports say the same thing.

