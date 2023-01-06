BMW will adopt Android Automotive OS in 2024, but without Google’s help

Android is having an impact on the next generation of cars, and now BMW has confirmed plans to bring Android Automotive OS to its vehicles in 2024.

At CES 2023, BMW formally announced that it would bring an Android-powered platform to its vehicles starting in 2024 with its “OS 9” upgrade. That’s a change from the typical Linux foundation that “iDrive” has used up until now. The move was previously announced, but this CES 2023 announcement is offering up a few more details.

What will this mean for drivers?

BMW teases that moving to Android Automotive OS will allow for better management of the software on BMW’s end, but also the arrival of third-party apps and a more fluid overall interface. But the catch here is that BMW won’t be getting any of Google’s help for its implementation of Android Automotive. Rather, the company is using the open source version of the platform which will rely on other app stores such as Aptoide for third-party apps.

BMW wouldn’t provide a firm reason for why it won’t be using Google Play to the folks over at Digital Trends, but it could be as simple as wanting more control over the software, though it was apparently implied that data privacy was at least one motivating factor.

While BMW moves over to Android Automotive OS ahead of its 2024 launch, vehicles released with iDrive 8 will stick with Linux, but eventually get an update to “iDrive 8.5” which will bring a similar interface to BMW’s Android skin, just without the same underlying features or functionality.

BMW isn’t the only carmaker opting to launch Android Automotive OS without Google apps. Mercedes-Benz has opted for a similar path, as has Volvo, but other brands such as Ford and Honda are working with Google for an experience closer to what we loved on Polestar vehicles.

