Google Fiber rolling out $125/month 5 Gig service in 4 cities

After announcing in October, Google Fiber is rolling out a 5 Gig service for $125 per month in four cities today.

Google Fiber 5 Gig launch

Google Fiber has spent the last few months testing and is now ready to make available 5 Gig symmetrical upload and download speeds. It’s positioned as being “designed to handle the demands of heavy internet users — for example, creative professionals, people working in the cloud or with large data, [or] households with large shared internet demands.”

As part of this, the ISP will install an upgraded 10 Gig Fiber Jack to prepare your home “for even more internet when the time comes.” You’ll also get a Wi-Fi 6 router and up to two mesh extenders.

You can sign-up starting today in Kansas City, West Des Moines, and Utah (Salt Lake Valley and Provo). Google Fiber now offers $70 per month for 1 Gig, $100 per month for 2 Gig, and now 5 Gig. Looking ahead, “5 Gig will roll out in other cities later this year,” and 8 Gig service is already being teased.

More Google Fiber cities

Meanwhile, the ISP announced last week that it’s coming to Westminster, Colorado, and Chandler, Arizona:

“Google Fiber has entered into an agreement with the City of Westminster, to provide fast, reliable internet to residents and businesses in the City. Right now, we’re working on engineering and planning for the new network. We expect to begin construction later this year and serve our first customers in early 2024. If you are interested in keeping up with our progress in Westminster, you can sign up for more information about availability and construction.”

“…the Chandler City Council approved a license agreement allowing Google Fiber to build a fiber-to-the-home network to serve residents and businesses with high speed, high bandwidth internet. Construction in Chandler will start later this year with service beginning in early 2024. If you are interested in getting updates on our progress and availability, sign up for more information here.”

