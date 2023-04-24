YouTube Music sends erroneous ‘preview ends soon’ notification 

The YouTube Music app on Android and iOS this evening (Pacific Time) sent a “preview ends soon” notification in error to many users.

The “Your preview ends soon” YouTube Music notification tells you to “Extend your trial to keep listening to ad-free music.” It was sent to many paying subscribers that are not on a trial, including those subscribed to the higher tier YouTube Premium. People on family plans might be especially confused by this alert.

This alert features a link to “Extend trial” and opens the “Get Music Premium” page that correctly confirms “You have YouTube Premium [or Music Premium],” i.e. full service. You can also tap your profile avatar in the top-right corner > Paid memberships to verify your plan and see information like the next billing date.

This is clearly a mistake on Google’s part involving a not properly directed alert. As of November 2022, YouTube Music and Premium has 80 million subscribers, including those on trials. Hopefully, it was not sent to the entire user base.

More on YouTube Music: