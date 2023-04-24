 Skip to main content

YouTube Music sends erroneous ‘preview ends soon’ notification 

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 24 2023 - 6:41 pm PT
The YouTube Music app on Android and iOS this evening (Pacific Time) sent a “preview ends soon” notification in error to many users.

The “Your preview ends soon” YouTube Music notification tells you to “Extend your trial to keep listening to ad-free music.” It was sent to many paying subscribers that are not on a trial, including those subscribed to the higher tier YouTube Premium. People on family plans might be especially confused by this alert.

This alert features a link to “Extend trial” and opens the “Get Music Premium” page that correctly confirms “You have YouTube Premium [or Music Premium],” i.e. full service. You can also tap your profile avatar in the top-right corner > Paid memberships to verify your plan and see information like the next billing date.

This is clearly a mistake on Google’s part involving a not properly directed alert. As of November 2022, YouTube Music and Premium has 80 million subscribers, including those on trials. Hopefully, it was not sent to the entire user base.

