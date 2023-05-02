 Skip to main content

YouTube tests redesign that brings Home feed to the video page

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 2 2023 - 10:16 am PT
2 Comments

After a big redesign last year, YouTube might be embarking on its next visual revamp with changes to the video page, which has mostly stayed the same in recent years.

Currently, on the web, you have a video window with the title and other details/descriptions appearing below it. In the redesign that a handful of people are seeing over the past few weeks, that information appears to the right of the video and is much narrower.

Buttons for un/like, sharing, etc. also appear underneath, while you get five or so recent comments too. This makes for a very mobile-like interface.

Current vs. redesign

  • YouTube video page redesign

As such, Up Next videos and other recommendations no longer appear on the right edge of the screen. Rather, they appear as a grid at the bottom and look like the YouTube homepage. In fact, you might even see a “Latest YouTube posts” section as you scroll.

We’ve now seen two or so instances of this YouTube video page redesign. The experience of watching a video is not too impacted, but having comments and other details on the periphery makes for a big interface change.

Meanwhile, it’s clear that emphasizing other videos to watch, with much larger thumbnails, is the focus of this redesign. It’s a good lean-back experience, but we’re not clear if the right balance between information, comments, and recommendations is being achieved.

More on YouTube:

Thanks, Josh.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube is Google's massive video streaming plat…

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: [email protected]