9to5Google Log Out: Will Google tease the Pixel 8 or Pixel Watch 2 at I/O 2023?

9to5Google has a rebooted newsletter that highlights the biggest Google stories with added commentary and other tidbits. Sign up to get it early in your inbox, or continue reading 9to5Google Log Out below:

Last May, Google gave an “early preview” of the Pixel 7 series and Watch, as well as a “sneak peek” of the Pixel Tablet, in what seemed to be a rather unprecedented teaser.

In the case of the phone, it allowed Google to really get ahead of leaks. Before I/O, there were only a pair of leaked renders that got some things about the design right. It was somewhat less successful for the Pixel Watch, which leaked in full (left at a restaurant) and even had an AMA, while the Pixel Tablet reveal dovetailed nicely with the large-screen Android app push.

Ahead of I/O 2023, the company could certainly replicate the strategy for the same reasons. These previews are meant to provide only a high-level overview. For the Pixel 7, it was the design and how the language introduced the year prior would continue but with a modified camera bar, as well as how a second-generation Tensor chip was coming.

The design of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have more thoroughly leaked via renders at this point, so Google would be covering the same ground and would get a chance to reveal the colors itself. It would be nice if a “Tensor G3” mention touched upon what the improvements actually are, while the thing everyone really wants to known is what the camera improvements will be, especially given that new sensor on 8 Pro.

The case for a Pixel Watch 2 teaser is somewhat more mixed. As a first-generation product, we don’t know what the update cadence will be. An annual cycle would make a great deal of sense if we look at the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch, but the Fitbit Sense and Versa lines were refreshed every two years. The improvements for a Pixel Watch 2 would be obvious, with a newer chip, more activated sensors (SpO2 and skin temperature changes estimation), and a bigger battery.

I don’t expect the domed design to drastically change beyond maybe thinner bezels, with the band system at least staying for another generation to ensure accessory capability. A Pixel Watch 2 teaser would have to touch on some new hardware features, but I’m not sure Google would want to do that and break the high-level overview nature of these previews.

As always, another factor in doing teasers is possibly cannibalizing sales of the existing Pixel Watch and Pixel 7 series. Google doesn’t seem to mind or at least has different priorities, but it does seem wild to make the effective life span as the latest and greatest product be only 7-8 months.

I think a teaser would more significantly impact sales of the first-generation wearable. As a prospective buyer of the mid-cycle Pixel Watch, knowing that a second-gen was coming in the fall would give me pause if I wanted a more future-proofed purchase. Today’s version is fine and has a battery that can last you a full day, but it’s unknown how it will continue to perform, especially once major OS updates arrive.

From 9to5Google

Material You in Android 14 getting ‘personal’ with bolder ‘Fidelity’ colors

After trying the Motorola ‘Rizr’ concept, I’m a believer in rollable phones

Coral Pixel 7a leaks for Google’s first four color lineup

Pixel phones and Pixel Buds get a new ‘Made for Google’ 2-in-1 charging dock

Google shares I/O 2023 session list, including What’s new in Android, Material Design, and gen AI

Video: Must-have Android TV apps for 2023

What (else) is happening

YouTube Music officially launching podcasts in the US on Android, iOS, and web

Google TV is now rolling out its built-in free channels

What Fitbit Material You widgets will hopefully look like [Gallery]

New Google Photos movie editor for Chromebooks rolled out

Android 14 Beta 1.1 rolling out to Pixel with fingerprint, other bug fixes

Google on why Authenticator sync isn’t E2E encrypted, but option coming later

You can now buy real-life stickers from Gboard’s Emoji Kitchen

Google Meet rolling out 1080p streaming for Google One 2TB+ and Workspace tiers

Google is directly adding search to the Docs, Sheets, and Slides toolbar

From the rest of 9to5

9to5Mac: Latest iPhone 15 Pro CADs reveal ‘Action button’ and camera changes

Electrek: Tesla Cybertruck sighting brings doubt about design – what do you think?