New Motorola Razr apparently won’t be as water-resistant as Galaxy Z Flip

We’re just a couple of short days out from the launch of the new Motorola Razr, with the “Ultra” foldable having leaked countless times in recent weeks. Today, yet another Motorola Razr leak details water resistance, which seemingly won’t be able to match Samsung’s flip phone.

@SnoopyTech today posted another spec sheet of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, the international version of the company’s new flagship foldable phone. Much of what’s listed we’ve already known – Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage under the hood, 33W charging on a 3,800 mAh battery, a 12MP main camera, and a 6.9-inch foldable display with a 3.6-inch outer display.

But what’s new here is mention of water resistance, which will apparently be IP52 on the new Motorola Razr.

That’s notably considerably less than that of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Flip 4, which were both IPX8 rated. Motorola’s rating simply refers to the water-repellent coating the company uses on all of its phones, which grants an IP52 rating to virtually every device in the brand’s catalog. That’s a bit unfortunate, as water resistance has been one of the biggest perks of Samsung’s latest foldable generations.

There will be a perk on Moto’s device that Samsung hasn’t yet offered to its flip phone buyers, though, with Motorola’s “ReadyFor” being listed as supporting the new Razr. “ReadyFor” is a desktop experience Motorola allows users to power through its smartphones. Samsung’s equivalent, DeX, isn’t supported on any Flip series devices thus far.

Notably, it is possible these specs are out of date, as the presumed slide has a 2020 date stamp in the bottom corner.

Razr 40 Ultra official specs pic.twitter.com/p5t7qZmu7C — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) May 30, 2023

Motorola is set to unveil the new Razr lineup, expected to consist of this “Razr Ultra” as well as a more affordable Razr with a smaller cover display, on June 1.

