Sony will bring PlayStation 5 games to cloud streaming

Cloud gaming has seen some rocky developments over the past year or so, but also some big positives. Through it all, though, Sony has been surprisingly quiet about the technology, but as efforts internally push for improved cloud gaming, the company has today announced that PlayStation 5 games will soon be available through the cloud.

In a blog post today, Sony confirmed plans to bring PlayStation 5 titles to cloud streaming via the new PlayStation Plus. This is currently only in “testing,” but Sony directly notes that it plans to bring this to PlayStation Plus Premium in the future.

Cloud gaming for PlayStation 5 titles will apparently include games included in PlayStation Plus, trials of games, as well as digital PS5 titles that players own. Unfortunately, though, it seems Sony currently has no immediate plans for supporting this cloud streaming outside of the PS5 itself.

We’re currently testing cloud streaming for supported PS5 games – this includes PS5 titles from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Game Trials, as well as supported digital PS5 titles that players own. When this feature launches, cloud game streaming for supported PS5 titles will be available for use directly on your PS5 console. That means as a Premium member, it’ll be easier to jump into your favorite games without downloading them first onto your PS5 console. Our goal is to add this as an additional benefit to PlayStation Plus Premium as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the value of PlayStation Plus.

As it stands today, Sony supports cloud streaming of select games from the PS3 and PS4. Some of those titles are also available to stream via a Windows PC.

