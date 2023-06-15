Alphabet Scoop 141: June 2023 Pixel Feature Drop review

This week on Alphabet Scoop, we talk all about the June 2023 Feature Drop for Pixel phones and the Pixel Watch. It’s a substantial update with meaningful additions after a more quiet release earlier this year.
- June Feature Drop + Android 13 QPR3 rolling out: Pixel 7 Pro macro video, Palm Timer, new wallpapers, Home Panel
- Pixel Watch June Feature Drop: SpO2 tracking & high/low HR alerts, Metal Band coming Friday
- Pixel 7 and 7a get 32 fixes with Android 13 QPR3 update
- Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 updates rolling out, new Charge 5 clocks too
