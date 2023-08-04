 Skip to main content

Google working with Mongolia to provide Chromebooks to all its students and teachers

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 4 2023 - 4:00 pm PT
Mongolia has a Vision 2050 initiative that involves universal connectivity and “embracing technology in their school systems.” As part of that, Google and Mongolia are working to provide “every child and educator with access to online learning devices,” specifically Chromebooks. 

This partnership was announced today in Washington DC as the Mongolian Prime Minister conducts a diplomatic visit. It starts with Google and the Mongolian government providing 20,000 Chromebooks to local schools. Notably, the end goal is “eventually getting a Chromebook into every student and teacher’s hands.” The company today touts how the devices are shareable, secure, and offer accessibility features.

The Northern Asia country has a population of over 3.2 million, according to a 2023 estimate, and is “one of the least densely populated countries in the world.” Google notes how there are “one million Google for Education Workspace accounts being deployed in the region.”

Besides the new devices, ChromeOS Flex will be used to modernize and extend the life of existing Macs and PCs already found in schools that are no longer getting updates. This is expected to “refresh tens of thousands of devices” by replacing macOS and Windows with ChromeOS. Following the Google acquisition in 2020, the Chromebook converter officially launched last July.

Meanwhile, Google is also: 

  • providing 10,000 Level 1 and Level 2 Educator Certifications: “These will enable the first group of certified teachers to then train their colleagues in becoming proficient in technology use.
  • providing 1,000 scholarships for Google Career Certificates: “Equips people with job-ready skills for in-demand fields like Cybersecurity,  IT Support, UX Design, Data Analytics, Project Management, and Digital Marketing with no degree or experience required.”

