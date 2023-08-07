 Skip to main content

Galaxy Tab S9 FE series pops up at FCC and Samsung’s website too

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 7 2023 - 10:45 am PT
Samsung just launched the Galaxy Tab S9 series, but there are more high-end tablets on the way. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE series is coming, and a few new leaks help confirm that it’s not too far away.

Firstly, Roland Quandt of WinFuture spotted that Samsung’s own website confirmed the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9+ FE via a footnote talking about Bixby compatibility. The mention is still live now, three days after Quandt first showed it, as pictured below.

Beyond that, Quandt also shared pricing for the Tab S9 FE in India, which comes in at ₹63,000. That’s down from the ₹83,999 standard Galaxy Tab S9. When directly converted to US pricing, that comes to $760 and just over $1,000, implying Samsung’s “Fan Edition” tablet could be around 30% less expensive compared to their flagship counterparts.

And it seems we don’t have long to wait, either. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE recently showed up at the FCC, with the model number SM-X516B having shown up previously tied to the tablet. While there’s no guarantee on the timeline, the listing certainly implies it’s coming sooner rather than later.

In terms of what the Galaxy Tab S9 FE brings to the table, previous renders show a design very similar to the flagship series, as well as both 11-inch and 12.4-inch sizes.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

