Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle finally escapes the death of Stadia, launching everywhere in 2024

Back in 2020, Bandai-Namco teamed up with Google for the launch of Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle, a game that would remain exclusive to Stadia right up until the platform shut down earlier this year. Now, the game is finally seeing a launch on other platforms.

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle launched as a part of the 40th anniversary celebration of the iconic video game, and was a multiplayer battle royale take on the gameplay. Players would battle each other to crown a winner.

Our Kyle Bradshaw previously explained the gameplay, saying:

To keep things manageable, the action is initially broken down into 16 classic arenas, each with four players. After a certain amount of time, you’re briefly able to roam the levels to find a less — or more — crowded arena to compete in. As the rounds wage on, outer arenas will close, driving the action toward the center.

In a later hands-on, though, we felt that adding multiplayer to what is classically a single-player title felt a little weird. The bigger problem, though, was that Google Stadia’s very limited player base meant that finding a match with actual human beings was difficult, especially after the game’s first few weeks on the store.

The game was only ever meant to be a timed exclusive on Google Stadia, but as the years went by, we never heard anything of its launch on other platforms.

That changes this week, as Bandai-Namco has just announced that Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle will launch on PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, and Xbox Series X|S (and Xbox One) in “Early 2024.” It’s unclear what pricing will be on the game, but it was a $19.99 title on Stadia. This is also a slightly newer version of the game, subtitled “Chomp Champs.”

PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs is an online-only PAC-MAN eating competition! Eat your way through multiple interconnected mazes using Power Pellets and a variety of Power Items to chomp the GHOSTS and opponent PAC-MAN players! Be the last PAC standing at the end of each match in this 64-player Battle Royale to be the Chomp Champ! Coming early 2024 on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series XIS, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, & Steam.

As it stands, there’s no word on what cloud platforms will support the game, but the PC release might end up supporting GeForce Now.

There are still a few titles that launched as Stadia exclusives but never made it to other platforms. That includes PixelJunk Raiders, as well as the wacky and super fun battle royale Outcasters, which was simply shut down rather than trying to port it to other platforms.

