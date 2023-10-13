Google updates Pixel Recorder with favoriting

Later this year, Google will add AI summaries to the Recorder app on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, but in the meantime, you can now favorite your recordings.

The toolbar at the top of a recording now features a star next to Share, Edit, Search, and the overflow menu. This will result in a “Favorites” section, which notes how many have been saved, appearing at the top of the app just underneath “Search your recordings.”

Besides a dedicated feed, recordings in the main list will feature a “Favorited” label. This Favorites section is also synced to recorder.google.com on the web.

Favorites is rolling out with version 4.2.20230908.x of Pixel Recorder as part of a server-side update in recent days. It’s certainly better than scrolling the main feed or having to search.

Google typically rolls out big updates to the Recorder app alongside new Pixel devices or just after. Speaker Labels was the big feature last year, and “Summarize” is coming in December, providing you a bullet-point recap.

