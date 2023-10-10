 Skip to main content

Google Meet brings 1080p streaming to group calls

Avatar for Abner Li  | Oct 10 2023 - 1:28 pm PT
Earlier this year, Google Meet introduced 1080p streaming for 1:1 conversations, and it’s now coming to group calls.

Google is now “expanding 1080p to meetings with three or more participants” on the web. If you have an internal or external camera of that resolution, you’ll be prompted to turn on that higher streaming quality before entering. It’s off by default, while you can also control it via the settings menu.

Meanwhile, “1080p is only sent when one or more users are pinning the 1080p-enabled user on a screen large enough to render the 1080p video feed.” This requires additional bandwidth, and “Meet will automatically adjust the resolution if the device is bandwidth constrained.”

This is available for Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, as well as Workspace Individual subscribers.

It is not arriving for users with personal Google Accounts today, with 1080p 1:1 calls already requiring Google One 2 TB or higher tiers.

Similarly, Google is also “increasing the maximum resolution for shared content from 720p to 1080p.” This will let you more clearly see any presented text and visuals.

